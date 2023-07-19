4Warn Weather Alert Day issued for SE Michigan with tornado, storm threat Thursday: What we’re tracking

Between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. is when you should plan on the strongest of storms. High winds over 60mph, large hail, flooding rain, and an isolated tornado are all on the table.

4Warn Weather – Our chance for severe weather on Thursday continues to rise as all of Southeast Lower Michigan (& much of Michigan in general) is now under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5).

Overnight clouds will continue to build, but it will be dry with a low of 66.

Thursday

Thursday morning will be dry, but you’ll notice the humidity start to creep up ahead of a cold front that will move in later in the day.

That front will touch off multiple clusters of thunderstorms, some of which are likely to become severe.

Between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. is when you should plan on the strongest of storms. High winds over 60mph, large hail, flooding rain, and an isolated tornado are all on the table.

The 4Warn Weather Team will be on deck to track these storms until they are past Metro Detroit.

