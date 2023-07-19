73º

Weather

4Warn Weather Alert Day issued for SE Michigan with tornado, storm threat Thursday: What we’re tracking

Thursday highs in upper 80s, Friday highs in lower 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. is when you should plan on the strongest of storms. High winds over 60mph, large hail, flooding rain, and an isolated tornado are all on the table. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Our chance for severe weather on Thursday continues to rise as all of Southeast Lower Michigan (& much of Michigan in general) is now under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5).

Overnight clouds will continue to build, but it will be dry with a low of 66.

Thursday

Thursday morning will be dry, but you’ll notice the humidity start to creep up ahead of a cold front that will move in later in the day.

That front will touch off multiple clusters of thunderstorms, some of which are likely to become severe.

Between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. is when you should plan on the strongest of storms. High winds over 60mph, large hail, flooding rain, and an isolated tornado are all on the table.

The 4Warn Weather Team will be on deck to track these storms until they are past Metro Detroit.

Join me tonight on Local 4 News at 11 p.m. when I will time out the storms hour by hour.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.