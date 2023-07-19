Wonderful Wednesday in Metro Detroit ahead of a stormy Thursday

4WARN WEATHER – “A Beautiful Morning” by The Rascals should be on your playlist today. A clear and comfortable start to the day. Another beautiful and seasonable day is on tap making this a wonderful Wednesday.

SUNRISE: 6:14 A.M.

Slightly warmer this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected and humidity will remain low making it really pleasant for any and all outdoor activities. A few clouds mix in this afternoon.

SUNSET: 9:05 P.M.

We have declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Alert Day as we continue to keep a close eye on the severe weather potential tomorrow. As of right now, it looks like we could see a few isolated storms fire off ahead of the approaching front midday with the bulk of the activity being along the front in the mid to late afternoon hours where the severe threat will remain. Regardless of where and when the storms begin, the environment will be favorable for damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado or two. The severe threat wanes overnight Thursday as the front pushes out and we lose the daytime heating which clears out any remaining instability in our atmosphere.

The back edge of the Canadian low will bring the chance for a few lingering showers across Southeast Michigan on Friday as moisture wraps counterclockwise around the low while it is northeast of our area, so have the umbrella on hand for a few inconvenient showers, but nothing severe.

Right now, the weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice for plenty of pool time or little league tournaments. Mainly dry and sunny with highs in the 80s. For those that might be traveling across the country, the dangerous heat wave will continue over the Southwest well into next week with oppressive heat indices spreading all the way to the Southeast this weekend. Tropical Storm Calvin will pass very close to the Big Island of Hawaii through Wednesday bringing a period of heavy rain, high surf and locally strong winds.