Busy weather week ahead for Metro Detroit: What we’re tracking

4Warn Weather – A very busy weather week here in Southeast Lower Michigan with everything from poor air quality to strong thunderstorms and intense heat.

Let’s start with tonight. After a few isolated showers this evening, skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a low of 66.

Tuesday the heat begins as highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index likely to exceed 90 degrees. A couple of pop of storms can’t be ruled out. But the better chance for strong to severe storms comes on Wednesday.

We start our dry Wednesday but by the evening showers and storms start firing up, some of which could be strong to severe. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed most of Southeast Lower Michigan in a marginal risk (level one) with a few areas south of Detroit in a slight (level 2 risk).

So far this summer we have only had 2 days with 90 degree heat, but that’s all about to change as we climb into the low 90s both Thursday and Friday.

---> Wildfire smoke to return to Metro Detroit on Tuesday, prompting Air Quality Alert