4Warn Weather Alert Day declared for Wednesday due to potential for severe thunderstorms -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday Morning!

After some of us saw some thunderstorms on Monday, we will have some drier weather move in for our Tuesday, with an active weather period looking likely for the second half of the week.

Air Quality Alert for Tuesday

Through Tuesday, we will bring some drier weather into the picture as we work throughout the day, but we will hold onto an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening, but most places will remain dry. High temperatures getting warmer today, we’ll make it into the upper 80s this afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Environment has issued an Air Quality Alert for majority of the State of Michigan for Tuesday due to the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires moving into the state throughout the day. Air quality levels are forecast go to into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) Range throughout the day, so those that have respiratory diseases such as asthma, our elderly friends and neighbors, and younger kids will need to spend a little more time indoors throughout the day.

4Warn Weather Alert Day Declared for Wednesday

Our attention then turns to our next chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, some of which looks to be strong to severe. We are declaring a 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and South of M-59 in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Wednesday (Level 3 out of 5) as our next disturbance moves through. Damaging winds would be the primary threat on Wednesday, but we cannot rule out large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall will also be possible as these thunderstorms will have plenty of moisture to work with as well.

Storms will develop in the late afternoon and evening hours. The best time frame for storms as of right now looks to be between 5:00 PM and midnight. Some thunderstorms, individual cells will develop ahead of a squall line of thunderstorms that will move through during the mid to late evening hours on Wednesday. That will be the best threat for severe weather, as that squall line of thunderstorms moves through. Wednesday also starts the beginning of our summer heat wave through the day, high temperatures heading for the lower 90s, with heat index values heading well into the 90s during the day also.

Heat and Humidity Stick Around

As that system moves through, we will keep the chance of an isolated rain shower in the morning on Thursday, but majority of the day will remain dry, and it will be hot and humid as well. High temperatures will go back into the lower 90s once again with heat index values back into the 90s as well.

We will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast through the end of the week on Friday and into the first half of the weekend on Saturday, with a few rain showers possible on Sunday as well. After the heat wave to end the week, we will bring some cooler changes on the way as we go into the weekend, temperatures dropping into the middle 80s on Saturday, then lower 80s on Sunday. We will bring some drier weather into the picture of partly cloudy skies for early next week on Monday with below average temperatures dropping into the upper 70s early next week.