2 waves of severe storms expected in Metro Detroit tonight -- here’s the timing for both

Southeast Michigan under ‘enhanced’ risk for severe weather

Ashlee Baracy, Meteorologist

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The Michigan weather radar for July 26, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Two waves of severe storms are expected to hit Metro Detroit on Wednesday, with the first arriving in the afternoon and the second later at night.

The first wave is expected to arrive between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Wednesday morning for the southwest side of the state, and those storms will reach Southeast Michigan in the afternoon.

The second wave will likely arrive between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with remnants of those storms lingering until midnight. This wave could include the line of storms that bring the strongest winds, possibly closer to Monroe County.

Southeast Michigan is under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, which is the third-highest level in a 1-to-5 scale. Thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible.

Ashlee Baracy is an Emmy award-winning meteorologist who was born and raised in Metro Detroit. You can catch her 4Warn Weather forecasts weekday mornings, at noon and streaming on Local4+.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

