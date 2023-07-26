2 waves of severe storms expected in Metro Detroit tonight -- here’s the timing for both

4Warn Weather – Two waves of severe storms are expected to hit Metro Detroit on Wednesday, with the first arriving in the afternoon and the second later at night.

The first wave is expected to arrive between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Wednesday morning for the southwest side of the state, and those storms will reach Southeast Michigan in the afternoon.

The second wave will likely arrive between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with remnants of those storms lingering until midnight. This wave could include the line of storms that bring the strongest winds, possibly closer to Monroe County.

Southeast Michigan is under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, which is the third-highest level in a 1-to-5 scale. Thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible.

