Metro Detroit under air quality alert with hot, humid conditions following storms

We're tracking hot and humid conditions on Thursday, with highs expected in the 90s. More storm chances will follow Wednesday's damaging storms, with opportunities late Thursday and on Friday. Here's what to know.

4Warn Weather – Thursday begins muggy after a stormy Wednesday.

An air quality alert is in effect Thursday for most of Southeast Michigan due to higher levels of “bad” ozone formation. Try to avoid refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, and using gasoline-powered lawn equipment. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For those without power, you may want to find an alternative place with A/C today to stay cool. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, paired with high humidity -- so it may feel even warmer.

If you are an outdoor worker or heading out to the doubleheader at Comerica Park, make sure to stay hydrated. And, with sunshine returning, don’t forget the sunscreen.

We won’t get much of a break from the heat tonight to open the windows. Lows will be right around 70 degrees, and the humidity will persist.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Hotter Friday with storm chances

We’ll crank up the heat even more on Friday. Temperatures will rise into the 90s, with near triple-digit heat indices.

There are additional chances for thunderstorms Friday through Friday night. There is still some uncertainty as to the chances and timing of the storms on Friday, but know we are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of any storms being severe. Wind is the main threat.

Less humid weekend

We could have a few lingering showers early Saturday. Otherwise, it’ll be less humid this weekend, with decreasing clouds and more comfortable temperatures in the low 80s.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, the summer heat wave builds across the central and eastern portions of the country, and excessive heat continues in the Southwest. An upper-level system may produce storms just to our west in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday before pushing eastward into Lower Michigan on Friday.

