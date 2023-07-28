SE Michigan under flood watch Friday as more strong storms approach

4Warn Weather – A flood watch has been issued for Friday in several Southeast Michigan counties with afternoon storms expected to bring excessive rainfall to the area.

Thunderstorms are once again taking aim at Metro Detroit on Friday, July 28. Storms could become strong or severe, and could produce wind gusts above 60 mph, large hail, an isolated tornado, and excessive rainfall that can cause flooding.

A flood watch will take effect at 4 p.m. on Friday for the following counties: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. The flood watch is scheduled to last through the night, and expire at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Showers and storms should begin Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be around 1 inch for most areas, but “the potential exists for localized totals of 3 inches or more,” the National Weather Service said.

Counties under the flood watch should be prepared for flooding in poor drainage and urban areas, as well as lower-water crossings. People whose homes are prone to flooding should take the appropriate steps to prepare, and be prepared to take action if flooding occurs.

Detroit officials urge their residents, and people in all areas under the flood watch, to take the following steps:

Clean debris leading up to and on catch basins to help reduce street flooding.

Avoid flooded streets and downed power lines.

Move valuables off basement floors, especially if you live in a low-lying area.

If your basement floods, don’t enter the basement if the water is above electrical outlets and/or a fuse box.

If you have a backwater valve installed at your house, in order for it to work properly during a rainstorm and help stop basement backups, occupants should avoid using toilets, drains, dishwasher and laundry washer, and avoid taking baths or showers.

Wet weather is expected to become less severe by Saturday morning, but showers will likely persist through the morning, at least. Click here to read the full forecast, or watch the video forecast below.

You can also check out the interactive radar below.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.