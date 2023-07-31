Temperatures return to upper 80s midweek after hazy Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Enjoy the slightly cooler than normal weather as temps will return to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

4Warn Weather – Enjoy the slightly cooler than normal weather as temps will return to the upper 80s by Wednesday. Open up the windows Monday night as skies will be clear and temps pleasant in the low 60s.

Tuesday

A mix of clouds and sun will arrive Tuesday, but it will also be a bit hazy with some wildfire smoke hanging in the air. Not enough to warrant an air quality alert, however, as we expected it to be in the moderate range.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with highs slightly above normal in the mid to upper 60s; Then weak front brings us our next chance for storms. Severe weather is not likely, but also not completely out of the question. More on that in the coming days!

