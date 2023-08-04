Marginal risk for severe weather this weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Sunday brings a chance of storms but not until late in the day. Still some questions as to timing, but it looks to be more of a late evening into the overnight event.

4Warn Weather – It’s a great night to eat outside as temps will be in the low 80s Friday evening, and humidity is in check.

Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, with lows around 62 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday brings us a mix of clouds and sun and is definitely the best day of the weekend—highs right around 80 degrees with low humidity once again.

Sunday

Sunday brings a chance of storms but not until late in the day. Still some questions as to timing, but it looks to be more of a late evening into the overnight event.

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans Sunday. We are at a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday

Monday looks like a pretty soggy day and a dreary start to the workweek.

