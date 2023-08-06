Wet forecast with Showers and Thunderstorms through Monday for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday Morning!

After a little bit of sunshine on Saturday, we’ve brought rain showers into portions of the region overnight last night and into this morning, and this will keep the wet weather into the forecast for the next few days.

It’s going to be an active forecast as we work through next few days with a few areas of low pressure passing through the region which will keep the rain showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. The latest data coming in overnight last night into Sunday morning, and the track of the low pressure systems has shifted a little more to the south, so we are not looking at any type of severe weather threat over Southeastern Michigan over the next few days, but we will keep our eyes on the potential for heavy rainfall with some of these thunderstorms, as we will have plenty of moisture to work with through the start of next week. Here’s how the forecast will breakdown over the next few days:

Sunday: Our first area of low pressure moves towards the region. Showers will be expected through a good portion of the day, a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures below average into the upper 70s.

Sunday Night: We keep the chance of rain showers into the forecast through the late evening and into the start of the overnight hours before we get a break in the rain showers after midnight and into the start of the work week next week.

Monday: Second area of low pressure works towards the region. This renews our chances of showers and thunderstorms. With plenty of moisture to work with, our best chance for any heavy rainfall with showers and thunderstorms will be throughout the day on Monday. High temperatures remaining below average into the upper 70s.

Monday Night: Rain showers continue through portions of the evening and into the overnight hours as the low-pressure system moves to the East.

Tuesday: With the low-pressure center moving off to the East, we will hold onto the chance of rain showers in the morning before the clouds start to decrease and we look at some sunshine moving into the region drying things out. High temperatures warming back up to near average into the lower 80s thanks to some sunshine.

After a dry day on Wednesday, the weather pattern looks to get active again for the second half of next week with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning from Thursday through the end of the week and into the start of next weekend. High temperatures remaining in the lower 80s.

Nationally, these low pressure systems will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic region today and tomorrow, where an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3 out of 5) is in place for areas of Pennsylvania, down through West Virginia through the Carolinas and into Northern Georgia including areas like Atlanta, Charleston, West Virginia and over towards Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. The heat dome continues to dominate the forecast over the Southern United States with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remaining in place for the Entire State of Florida over through Texas and into New Mexico and Arizona.