Wetter, cooler weather heading toward Metro Detroit to start new week

4Warn Weather – At least part of the weekend is not putting a damper on our outdoor plans in Metro Detroit, but a pleasant start will end on a soggy and cooler note.

Showers will move toward Southeast Michigan from the south on Saturday night. The rain will push into the area after midnight.

Clouds will blanket the region for much of Sunday. The center of a weather system is moving south of Southeast Michigan, and the most active weather will stay away.

Scattered showers will become numerous Sunday afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Despite the chance for brief, heavy rain and gusty winds of 30 mph or greater, storms are not expected to be severe. Strong and severe storms are more likely south of the state line in Ohio and Indiana.

East northeast winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Then, Sunday night and early Monday morning, lows will fall to the lower to mid-60s.

By Monday, it will be cooler and the humidity will pick up. Highs will be in the mid-70s in most areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible and could linger into early Tuesday morning.