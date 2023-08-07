Mixture of clouds, sun with chance of isolated afternoon showers Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Tuesday brings a mix of clouds, sun, and the chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Highs back into the low 80s. A little breezy tomorrow with winds out the northwest at 10-20mph.

4Warn Weather – Felt like early fall Monday afternoon across Metro Detroit as temps struggled to get out of the 60s. But at or near normal temps are returning by Tuesday.

Overnight skies will clear out a bit leaving us partly cloudy and cool with a low of 61 degrees.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Wednesday is a touch warmer with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies our high reaches 84.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 7, 2023 -- 4 p.m. update

