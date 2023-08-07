Rain possible every day this week in Metro Detroit -- day-by-day details here

4Warn Weather – Rain is possible every day this week in Metro Detroit, so we’re breaking down when it’s most likely and how much to expect.

Monday

A couple raindrops remain possible Monday afternoon, before clouds clear out in the evening and give way to more clearing overnight.

Tuesday

High-resolution data is consistent in predicting a couple of showers Tuesday afternoon.

While no severe weather is anticipated, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

These showers would be somewhat spotty in nature, so not everyone is expected to get in on the action.

Wednesday into Thursday

The timing of this rainfall is key, as it looks like it’ll be mainly an overnight event Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It’s not looking like a severe weather event, but some gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

Some data indicates a shower may pop Thursday afternoon, but there’s not much force behind this, so we’re not totally sold on much of anything happening. If it does happen, it looks to be few and far between.

Friday into Saturday

Like the Wednesday/Thursday system, this one is again looking to be a late Friday into early Saturday event. Right now, the daylight hours are looking alright, but some fine tuning will be needed here.