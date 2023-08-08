Sunshine, slightly above normal temps expected with chance of evening showers in Metro Detroit

Wednesday will be dry during the day with sunshine and slightly above normal temps in the mid-80s, but then another shower chance arrives in the evening into the overnight hours.

4Warn Weather – Nearly every day this week brings a chance for spotty showers, but not one is a by any means a washout.

There could be a passing shower between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday night and maybe even a quick downpour. But not everyone gets this rain. Lows tonight drop back into the low 60s.

Wednesday

Thursday

We could keep a couple of raindrops around Thursday morning but dry out in the afternoon. Friday night into Saturday calls for another chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 8, 2023 -- 4 p.m. update

