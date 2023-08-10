Strong to severe storms possible in Metro Detroit; showers could linger into weekend

A few evening storms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe. Areas just west of Metro Detroit are under a marginal risk while we are in a general thunder risk—highs in the low 80s.

4Warn Weather – A weak cold front is causing a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon in Metro Detroit.

Brief downpours and a few lightning strikes are possible throughout the evening hours. We should start to dry out after 8 p.m. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with lows around 60 degrees.

Friday

A few showers could linger into the early morning hours Saturday. More on the timing at 11 p.m.

