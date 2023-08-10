Tracking potentially severe storms Friday in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking potentially severe weather Friday evening and more rain in the coming days. Here’s the latest on what to expect.
Rain chances Thursday afternoon
- A couple of spotty showers developed Thursday and are moving through, but these are not widespread.
- As the front moves through Thursday afternoon, it will push these showers out -- so we should dry out after about 7 p.m.
Showers/storms Friday evening
- This next system comes with a little bit of a timing change. It’s now looking like Friday evening could be a little wet.
- Showers and storms will move in later Friday in the evening, and hang with us until a little after midnight.
- Severe weather is possible, with the biggest threat being strong winds and hail.
- Areas west of US-23 stand the best chance to see the strongest storms.
- A shower may be squeezed out Saturday, but those chances are fairly slim at this point.
More showers/storms Monday
- We’re still on track for showers and storms to return Monday.
- We still need to fine tune this some in the coming days, but continue to plan on impactful weather Monday.