Tracking potentially severe storms Friday in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – We’re tracking potentially severe weather Friday evening and more rain in the coming days. Here’s the latest on what to expect.

As the front moves through Thursday afternoon, it will push these showers out -- so we should dry out after about 7 p.m.

As the front moves through Thursday afternoon, it will push these showers out -- so we should dry out after about 7 p.m.

A couple of spotty showers developed Thursday and are moving through, but these are not widespread.

A couple of spotty showers developed Thursday and are moving through, but these are not widespread.

This next system comes with a little bit of a timing change. It’s now looking like Friday evening could be a little wet.

Showers and storms will move in later Friday in the evening, and hang with us until a little after midnight.

Severe weather is possible, with the biggest threat being strong winds and hail.

Areas west of US-23 stand the best chance to see the strongest storms.