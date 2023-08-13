Tracking heavy rain, storms for Monday in Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – After a pleasant ending to the weekend, the next work-week starts off on a soggy and potentially stormy note.

Clouds increase for the rest of this Sunday, and while a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out this evening, most of us look to stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s.

Monday starts off dry, but showers and storms are expected to move in during the afternoon and especially the evening. These showers and storms could be on the strong side, with heavy rain and localized flooding being the biggest concern.

Strong damaging winds will also be possible in storms that develop in the evening. While the hail and tornado threats are smaller, they can’t be ruled out. The better chance for severe weather remains to our south in Ohio, but can’t be ruled out here.

Rain showers continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, then we look to dry out for the second half of the day Tuesday.

Another system brings us more showers and storms Thursday. It’s a touch too far out to talk specifics, but plan on impactful weather for Thursday.

A warming trend is also going to be in place this week after a cooler than normal start. With the clouds and rain around Monday and Tuesday, we’ll only see highs in the 70s. But we’re back into the upper 80s for the upcoming weekend.