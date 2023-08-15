69º
Break from rain won’t last as marginal risk for severe thunderstorms returns to Metro Detroit Thursday

Wednesday, Thursday highs in lower 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Rain returns for Thursday as we go under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to 80 degrees. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – A break from the rain is here, but it doesn’t last too long.

Overnight skies will start to clear, and temps will drop into the upper 50s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog as well.

Wednesday

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Thursday

Then rain returns for Thursday as we go under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs return to 80 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Then a very dry, stable weather pattern sets up but a hot one—temps over the weekend top out in the low 80s Saturday but upper 80s for Sunday.

Next week

Humidity will make part of the weekend into early next week feel like the 90s. Summer is not over yet.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

