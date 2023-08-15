Scattered showers continue Tuesday with flooding a concern in Metro Detroit

We're tracking continuing scattered showers across Metro Detroit on Tuesday, which could lead to some flooding. Here's the latest.

4Warn Weather – Don’t forget your umbrella! Scattered showers will persist throughout much of Tuesday before low pressure finally pushes out later this afternoon into the evening.

A flood watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. for most of Southeast Michigan, with rainfall accumulations projected in the 1–2-inch range.

Temperatures will feel like we fast forwarded into fall, with highs struggling to reach 70, putting us at least 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be a bit breezy, too, out of the northeast, moving at 15-20 mph.

We’ll dry out later this evening into tonight with lows in the 50s, so open the windows and enjoy the cool and comfortable conditions.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Warming up, more rain

Conditions will be more pleasant Wednesday as we bounce back to around 80 degrees with sunshine.

Another system will bring us the chance for more showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Then we’ll crank up the heat, getting close to 90 degrees by the end of this weekend into early next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, expect another round of severe storms and locally heavy rain in the East. Monsoon showers and thunderstorms may cause flash flooding across the Southwest. Heat and fire weather threats continue in the Northwest, and heat and humidity remain entrenched in the South.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.