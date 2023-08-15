When showers will end Tuesday in Metro Detroit, and looking ahead to next storm chance

4Warn Weather – Showers will come to an end soon in Metro Detroit, but we’re already looking ahead to the next chance of storms.

Showers tapering down Tuesday

Showers continue to fall Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll hang onto a few of them through the afternoon.

They should end before sunset.

Another storm chance Thursday

Higher-resolution data is coming in and increasing our confidence in the forecast for showers and storms to move through Thursday afternoon.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5). It looks like our biggest concerns will be strong winds, but we’ll need to fine tune this over the next day or two.

Warming trend ahead

It’s cool Tuesday, with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. But the heat is building in this week and next.

We’ll be in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday of next week.