Calmer, cooler temperatures Friday with mostly sunny skies expected in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – A front will sweep across Southeast Michigan this evening and introduce an air mass of cooler and drier weather.

Showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and a chance of gusty winds through about 9 p.m. Thursday.

A couple of showers could linger later into the night. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s in most locations.

Overnight, the rain will clear out, and clouds will decrease. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. A few wind gusts will top 20 mph.

Friday

It will be calmer, clearer, and cooler on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Northwesterly winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

This weekend will be warmer and more pleasant.

Weekend forecast

That is excellent news for anyone planning to be a participant or spectator of the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday.

There will be plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, but a difference in temperatures.

Saturday morning will start off cool in the lower to mid-50s. High will be near 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Warm weather fans will be in for a treat because temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of next week.

