Metro Detroit weather: It’s getting hot in here, out there, everywhere

4Warn Weather – Intense sunshine will make it hot in homes without air conditioning and cars that are parked in the sunlight. The heat is impacting a large portion of the country.

In Southeast Michigan, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s on Saturday night. Winds will be about 5 to 10 mph.

It will be hot. Skies will be mostly sunny as afternoon temperatures push into the upper 80s. A few thermometers will reach 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

The region will be at an 8 on the UV Index, which is “unusually intense” for our area indicates “very high” exposure to UV radiation. Take extra precautions, including wearing sunscreen and hats.

It will be particularly important to stay hydrated and check on seniors, children, and pets.

Next week, the hot weather will continue.