Forthcoming heat, humidity, rain to impact Metro Detroit throughout week

4Warn Weather – Rain will impact some plans this week, but the most significant impact on Metro Detroit may be the forthcoming heat and humidity.

Calm and quiet weather will stay with us tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue across the area.

Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s in Metro Detroit and the lower 50s in the Thumb overnight.

Tuesday

We will have some relief from the heat and humidity on Tuesday, but it will be short-lived.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible later in the day.

Wednesday

Then, the heat and humidity will pick back up. Wednesday’s high will be around 80, but the heat index will make it feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms will be greater. Heavy rain will be possible during the late morning or early afternoon.

Thursday

A spotty shower could linger into Thursday, but the heat will be the biggest weather impact. Highs will push into the mid-90s, but the heat index could exceed 100 degrees.

If Metro Detroit hits the forecast temperature of 95 degrees, it will tie the record high for the date.

Weekend forecast

Friday will bring temperatures in the mid-80s. The weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

