From hot to scorching: Planning for new workweek in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The heat is picking up again as the end of summer nears, and we could see some of the hottest weather that we have had all season.

Heat that is prompting alerts in the Heartland will push toward the Great Lakes midweek.

Clouds will increase over Southeast Michigan on Sunday night. Temperatures will tumble from highs in the upper 80s to the upper 70s by midnight.

Beneath partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, skies will range from partly cloudy to partly sunny. It will not be as hot. Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s. Winds will shift and come front the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be around normal, or around 80 degrees, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will develop in our area by Wednesday, and a slight chance of rain will continue into the weekend.

Data suggests that Hilary could bring us some rain as it travels across the northern U.S. midweek. In addition, temperatures are likely to exceed 90 degrees on Thursday. There is a possibility that the record high of 95 degrees for Thursday’s date, Aug. 24, could be tied or broken.