Rain possible alongside chance of record heat over next 3 days in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit has a chance of rain each of the next three days as the area prepares for the possibility of record heat.

Rain chances

While the chances aren’t great most days this week, there are multiple days when we could see showers across Southeast Michigan.

There’s a slight chance for rain in the forecast late Tuesday, but most of the area looks like it will stay dry.

A better chance for showers and storms comes Wednesday morning.

Finally, while it’s not looking impressive, a few showers are also possible Thursday.

Record heat possibility

The heat is on! We’ll be in the mid-90s on Thursday, but with high humidity, it should feel like it’s in the lower triple digits.

Even Wednesday will feel hot with the high humidity. Heat index values will be in the 90s.