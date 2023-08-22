Active weather to kick in midweek in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

After a little more cloud cover and a few showers throughout the day, we will keep a little cloud cover into the overnight hours Tuesday before the active weather kicks into high gear over the next few days.

After a little more cloud cover and a few showers throughout the day, we will keep a little cloud cover into the overnight hours Tuesday before the active weather kicks into high gear over the next few days.

It will be a little more humid as we go through the overnight hours tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s for most everybody.

As we go through the next couple of days, we will be on the edge of an upper-level ridge of high pressure centered over the Midwestern United States.

This will bring extreme heat to portions of the Lower Ohio Valley and even portions of Southwestern Michigan. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches are already up for portions of Southwestern Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Since we will be on the edge of that ridge of high pressure, we’re looking for some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this summer as we work into Thursday, but we also keep the chances for showers and thunderstorms in throughout the next few days.

Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to possibly severe on Wednesday, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

As of tonight, I think heavy rainfall will be the primary threat as we will have plenty of moisture to work with since it will be much more humid the next few days, but we cannot rule out damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.

This would be primarily Wednesday night with our second round of thunderstorms, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

We’ll see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the next couple of days; some of our high-resolution data brings one round in early on Wednesday morning before we break into a little bit of sunshine late morning into the afternoon.

Thursday

Then another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in late on Wednesday night into the overnight hours, and then a third round moves in sometime on Thursday.

Weekend forecast

Once the active pattern ends, we bring Sunshine back into the forecast for the end of the week on Friday and keep some sunshine into the forecast on Saturday, with a few rain showers possible as well.

Temperature is also getting cooler as we had through the end of the weekend and early next week as we had below average Orr under the 70s for quite a few days through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

