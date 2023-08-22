Tracking spotty showers Tuesday, storms Wednesday in Metro Detroit

We're tracking a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday before storm threats arrive on Wednesday. A few passing, light showers are possible Tuesday afternoon for some, before wet weather builds in overnight into Wednesday.

4Warn Weather – Tuesday begins noticeably cooler with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees, pleasant for a morning jog.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. The air will be less humid and a bit more seasonal with highs in the upper 70s.

There is a chance for a late day passing shower in the northern part of the Thumb, but this wet weather will stay well north of Detroit today. Passing, light showers are expected at and after 4 p.m.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:24 p.m.

Stronger wet weather will develop north of us overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. If we were to see a storm during the overnight hours, it would be north of I-69.

Storms Wednesday

We’ll bounce back into the 80s on Wednesday. Humidity will build back in.

There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for thunderstorm development Wednesday late morning into the afternoon. Most of Michigan is actually under this marginal risk on Wednesday.

Should storms develop, flooding would be the biggest risk, due to heavy rainfall expected to pass through. Strong winds, hail and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, either.

Storms should push out Wednesday afternoon. Some clouds will remain overnight into Thursday.

Hotter Thursday, drying out

The severe storms risk will shift south on Thursday, and will include Monroe and Lenawee counties, and maybe even a portion of Washtenaw County.

We’ll be in the low 90s Thursday, but with high humidity, temps should feel like the lower triple digits.

We’ll dry out Friday, with cooler and more comfortable 70s this weekend.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary may still lead to flooding across parts of the West on Tuesday. An oppressive heat dome will consume the Plains into the South this week. Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall Tuesday in south Texas.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.