Active weather continues with severe thunderstorms, heat advisory for parts of SE Michigan on Thursday

After a stormy start to our day, with some strong to severe thunderstorms earlier this this morning, we’re ending the day with some sunshine, but we are going to keep the thunderstorm chances in the forecast as we go through the next 36 hours.

Through the overnight tonight, our likelihood of thunderstorms should increase past midnight and head towards sunrise, especially in our central and southern communities. It will be very warm and very humid overnight, as overnight lows drop into the low to mid-70s for most everybody.

Thursday

We will keep the active weather under the forecast as we had throughout our Wednesday, we’ve declared a 4Warn Weather Alert Day through Thursday in anticipation of more strong to severe thunderstorms and the high heat and humidity expected.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, as these areas have the best chance to see the highest heat index values up to 105° as we work throughout our Thursday. In other areas, we see heat index values approach or eclipse 100° on Thursday as well.

We will keep the chance of thunderstorms in early on Thursday morning before we break into some sunshine during the late morning and afternoon hours. Then another round of thunderstorms looks to move in late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Some of these could be strong as severe as well.

The primary threats with any thunderstorms through late Thursday night will be damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and heavy rainfall causing flash flooding. Hail is also possible with some of the stronger thunderstorms, and we are not going to rule out an isolated tornado.

Weekend forecast

Looking ahead into the weekend, we will keep a chance of showers in the forecast late Friday night into early on Saturday morning, but the start of the weekend will not be a washout. Temperatures are getting even cooler, going below average into the 70s as we look ahead to both Saturday and Sunday.

