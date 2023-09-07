Cooler temperatures, humid with mix of clouds, sun possible Friday in Metro Detroit

Temperatures are cooler for Friday but still a bit humid—a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 72 degrees.

4Warn Weather – A few showers on Exact Track 4D radar this afternoon, but not everyone will get wet.

Showers come to an end after sunset Thursday night. Then mostly cloudy skies with temps falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday

Temperatures are cooler for Friday but still a bit humid—a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 72 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Then we get a nice stretch of dry weather for the weekend. It will take some time to scour out the muggy air completely. By Sunday, we will see some relief with drier air and highs in the mid-70s.

A pretty big cooldown is coming next week. In fact, you might want to get those fall decorations ready because it looks like we will be saying goodbye to our beautiful summer weather really soon!

