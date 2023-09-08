Dry conditions with mix of clouds, sun make for pleasant temperatures this weekend in Metro Detroit

Saturday, the muggy weather starts to wane as highs climb into the low 70s. Dry conditions with a mix of clouds and sun make for a nice day for both the Michigan State and Michigan football games.

4Warn Weather – Cloudy skies with a few occurred Friday with breaks of sun as we head through the late afternoon and early evening here in Metro Detroit. Friday night football games will feel a bit chilly as temps are only in the low to mid-60s with a touch of humidity.

Saturday

Sunday

Sunday will be picture perfect with low humidity, sunshine, and temps in the mid 70s.

Next week

Skies start to cloud up on Monday ahead of our next system set to bring us rain for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs drop to the mid-60s with chilly mornings in the upper 40s to low 50s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend! I’ll see you tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News!

