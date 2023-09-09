Jacket Weather: Feeling more like fall this weekend

After a warm start to September, which reminded us that we are still in astronomical summer, we have a reminder that fall begins this month.

This weekend, if you are going to a game, orchard, cider mill, or merely going for a walk, you might need a jacket.

Saturday will be cool, but less humid. We will spend much of the day in the 60s, but afternoon temperatures will peak in the lower 70s in most of Southeast Michigan. In the Thumb, particularly near the shore, highs will only be in the upper 60s. The clouds will decrease during the day, which will leave us with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. North-northeasterly winds will be light at 5 to 10 mph.

Evening temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight temperatures will tumble to the mid to 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be cooler than normal, but we will have sunshine to help out with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. North-northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s on Monday, which is Patriot Day. Lows will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. A few showers will be possible at night.

The system responsible for Monday night’s showers will move over the Great Lakes region and bring us a chance of rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

A mostly cloudy and cool Thursday will have highs in the mid 60s. Friday’s mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies will help to boost highs to the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Overnight and early morning temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to mid 50s during the week.

Temperatures will be below average as normal highs would be in the upper 70s and normal lows would be in the upper 50s.