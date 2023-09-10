Fall temperatures, rain settle into Metro Detroit next week

4Warn Weather – Summer is slipping away this week as fall-like temperatures and rain settle into Metro Detroit.

A bit of dense fog on the west side this morning including Howell and Ann Arbor. That should burn away by 10 a.m. Then a nice end to the weekend with partly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 70s. Our normal high is 77, so we are just a tad below average.

Tonight should be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. and sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Next week

High pressure starts to erode as our next weather system approaches.

We start Monday with partly sunny skies but clouds move in by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday night into Tuesday our next system brings soaking rain and fall temps in the 50s and 60s. As much as a half inch or more of rain could fall by Tuesday night.

Chance of lighter showers on Wednesday but much cooler with a high of only 64, a good 12 degrees below normal.