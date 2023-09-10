63º
Join Insider

Weather

Fall temperatures, rain settle into Metro Detroit next week

Half inch of rain or more could fall by Tuesday night

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: 4Warn Weather, Weather

4Warn Weather – Summer is slipping away this week as fall-like temperatures and rain settle into Metro Detroit.

A bit of dense fog on the west side this morning including Howell and Ann Arbor. That should burn away by 10 a.m. Then a nice end to the weekend with partly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 70s. Our normal high is 77, so we are just a tad below average.

Tonight should be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. and sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Next week

High pressure starts to erode as our next weather system approaches.

We start Monday with partly sunny skies but clouds move in by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday night into Tuesday our next system brings soaking rain and fall temps in the 50s and 60s. As much as a half inch or more of rain could fall by Tuesday night.

Chance of lighter showers on Wednesday but much cooler with a high of only 64, a good 12 degrees below normal.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter