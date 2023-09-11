73º
Couple rounds of rain with fairly long stretch of dry weather possible Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs in lower 70s; Wednesday highs in upper 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

A couple of rounds of rain, with a fairly long stretch of dry weather in between for Tuesday. Showers will taper off in the early morning hours. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – A pleasant start to the work week, but rain is moving into Metro Detroit on Monday evening. Behind the rain will come some much cooler weather.

Rain becomes heavier and more widespread after sunset tonight. We could see soaking rain in some spots during the overnight hours. Lows drop to around 61 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph

Tuesday

A couple of rounds of rain, with a fairly long stretch of dry weather in between for Tuesday. Showers will taper off in the early morning hours.

Then we get a break midday until the late afternoon and evening when a few more spotty showers could pop up here and there—cooler air with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Midweek forecast

If you’ve been waiting for fall-like weather, you’ll like our midweek temps. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are only in the low to mid-60s. We will also drop into the upper 40s for overnight lows!

But warmer weather returns for the weekend. Let’s talk about it at 11 p.m.

