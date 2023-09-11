Got hot cocoa? System to bring rain, usher in cooler air to Metro Detroit

Monday, which is Patriot Day, comes with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Some areas will begin the day with patchy fog. Then, a low-pressure system will move toward Southeast Michigan with a chance of rain Monday evening.

Let’s face it. No matter what the calendar reads, summer is behind us. The leaves are starting to change colors. We are taking the jacket with us, even if we do not wear it. Then, there is the loss of daylight.

Sunday Night

Sunday night’s weather will be seasonable. Patchy fog will develop in some areas. Otherwise, under mostly cloudy skies, lows will range from the mid 50s in the Thumb to near 60 degrees in Detroit. North-northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Monday, which is Patriot Day, comes with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Some areas will begin the day with patchy fog. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Then, a low-pressure system will move toward Southeast Michigan with a chance of rain Monday evening. Lows will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. It will be cool with a light west-northwest breeze. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday

As the system moves northeastward, there will be a chance of a few lingering showers Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

This is usually cool for this part of September. Highs are typically in the mid 70s, and normal lows are in the mid 50s. During the fall season, highs in the mid 60s are not common for another month.

So, when does fall start? The autumnal equinox will occur early Saturday, Sept. 23.

