Partly cloudy skies, unseasonably cool temps to occur Wednesday in Metro Detroit

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning and a bit on the chilly side. By the afternoon, a little instability will cause clouds to thicken up a bit, especially in the northern cities up into the thumb—unseasonably cool temps with the high topping out at 76 degrees.

4Warn Weather – A few spotty evening showers will come to an end soon in Metro Detroit. Sunset 7:49 p.m.

Tuesday night

A fairly cool night Tuesday as temps in some of the suburbs drop to the upper 40s—the official low at Metro Airport is likely to be around 51 degrees. Sunrise 7:11 a.m.

Wednesday

Weekend forecast

A dry, cooler-than-normal stretch of weather continues into the first half of the weekend. We’ll talk about our next chance for rain tonight at 11 p.m.

