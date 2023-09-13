Cool temperatures settle in through Thursday in Metro Detroit

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – Grab a light jacket or sweater today! Generally cool conditions settle in Wednesday and Thursday. Starting with mainly clear skies and waking up to temperatures on either side of 50.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Skies stay clear Wednesday night with even cooler temperatures, bottoming out in the 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:11 a.m. Sunset is at 7:47 p.m.

Plan for a chilly bus stop forecast Thursday morning with highs tomorrow only a smidge warmer in the afternoon topping out in the upper 60s.

We welcome back the low 70s on Friday and warming closer to average on Saturday before a chance for afternoon showers cools us off for early next week.

Overall, this is a great-looking football forecast across Southeast Michigan from high school Friday night games through the Saturday college kickoffs into the pregame hours for the Lions on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center has our long range outlook over the next two week trending warmer than average.

Nationally, Jova remnants continue producing strong thunderstorms with heavy rain in the Southwest. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms remain likely in the Northeast and into the Mid-Atlantic. Swells from Major Hurricane Lee continue producing dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents along the East Coast.