Sweater weather arrives in Metro Detroit, but warmer temperatures ahead

4Warn Weather – Brrrrr -- it’s definitely sweater weather time in Metro Detroit! And while we’ve seen quite a few chilly nights, Wednesday is going to be the chilliest.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear skies will set the stage for a cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Parts of lower and central Michigan are under the first frost advisory of the season (it does not include southeast lower Michigan).

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Thursday:

There could be a bit of patchy fog in the morning. So keep that in mind as you head out for the morning commute. Otherwise sunshine will be abundant tomorrow but still cooler than normal temps with a high of 69. Our normal high is 75.

Warmer air arrives by Saturday but there could be a few showers around for the second half of the weekend. Let’s talk about it tonight at 4, 5 6 & 11pm

