Next chance for rain to occur this weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Sunday is our next chance for rain as a cold front crosses the area. It now looks like more of an afternoon/evening event. But if the timing moves up, it could affect Detroit Lions tailgating. We will know more on Friday when the high-resolution data arrives for the weekend.

4Warn Weather – Another chilly night is ahead for Metro Detroit, with temps dipping into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. But don’t pack away all your summer clothes as temps will be close to 80 next week!

Friday

A picture-perfect end to the work week with ample sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Wind SE 5-10

Saturday

If you need to work outside, this is the day to do it. Partly cloudy and dry with temps running in the low 70s.

Sunday

Midweek forecast

Midweek, we see temps not only return to normal but climb above normal as well. Highs around 80 degrees are not out of the question as we end summer on a warm note. More on the extended forecast at 11 p.m.

