Perfect tailgating weather occurring this weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

The timing of a few showers will be close to tailgating for the Detroit Lions. But now, most of the rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening. Highs stay in the upper 60s.

4Warn Weather – It is a perfect end to the work week with a partly cloudy Friday night and cool temps.

Overnight

Mainly clear skies with a bit of patchy fog developing by morning. Calm winds and a low of 51 degrees.

Saturday

Perfect football weather! Sunshine in the morning with clouds rolling in by late afternoon/evening. Highs in the low 70s, just a tad below our normal high of 75. Winds will be SW 5-10mph

Sunday

Next week

A cool start to the work week with highs Monday in the upper 60s. But by mid-week, a return to warm weather with highs right around 80!

I’ll fill you in on Hurricane Lee when you join us tonight on Local 4 news at 11 p.m.

