Metro Detroit’s next chance for rain comes Sunday: Here’s the full forecast

4Warn Weather – After some sunshine and a little cloud cover to end of the week, we will keep the dry weather into the forecast as we look ahead into the start of the weekend.

We will start off the day with some patchy dense fog across the region, so if you do run into some of that fog, give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination and be sure to use your low beams.

Saturday looks to be nice with plenty of sunshine, but we will bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast as we go through the afternoon and into the evening hours in advance of our next weather maker moving into the region. High temperatures heading into the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon.

Skies become mostly cloudy overnight tonight and early on Sunday morning, with rain showers developing by the time we get to the mid-morning hours on Sunday. This is our next cold from that will move through the area by the time we get to late Sunday night.

Expect scattered rain showers on and off throughout the day, high temperatures cooler, only into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. If you’re going to be heading out to the Lions game on Sunday for the home opener, take the umbrella just in case as you will be dodging some rain showers on and off.

Next week

The rain showers are winding down as we head into early next week on Monday, but with some cooler air hanging around and an upper-level disturbance sticking around as well, we will keep the chance of a few rain showers into the forecast on Monday. It will not be a complete washout as we will expect a little Sunshine to go with it. High temperatures remaining below average, and the upper 60s by Monday afternoon.

The dry weather sticks around for the majority of week as high-pressure will firmly control the forecast. But that will lead to a warming trend as well. High temperatures into the lower 70s on Tuesday, will go above average into the mid upper 70s by Wednesday, and near 80° by the time we get to Thursday. And then, we keep the drier weather around for the end of the week on Friday with high temperatures right around 80° as well.

Nationally, we’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee heading towards portions of Canada and Newfoundland, and then also newly formed Tropical Depression 15 in portions of the Central Atlantic Ocean. The current forecast has the storm moving off to the Northwest before turning to the North by the middle of next week while continuing to strengthen into a major Hurricane (Category 3) by the time we get to Monday Afternoon/Evening, but as of right now, staying well away from the East Coast of the United States.