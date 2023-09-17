Tracking chance of rain Sunday in Metro Detroit

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – After some sunshine and clouds to start our weekend, we are going to bring wet weather into the forecast as we look ahead into our Sunday.

We’re going to have a frontal boundary move through the region as we had throughout the day, and this will bring the chance of rain showers into the forecast late Sunday morning through the evening hours.

High temperature is heading for the lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

Will keep the rain showers into the forecast the early to mid-evening hours Sunday night, clouds sticking around untill midnight tonight before we start to break up some of that cloud cover overnight Sunday night and early on Monday morning. Overnight lows dropping into the middle of 50s.

Next week

We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for the start of next week, but with some colder air moving in in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and a week disturbance, rolling through the region, we will keep the chance of an isolated rain, shower or two end of the forecast through the afternoon and end of the early evening hours. High temperature is heading for the upper 60s to right around 70°.

We look ahead to the majority of next week, high-pressure will build into the region, and that will bring plenty of sunshine through most of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday. And a warming tread. Also, heads are away as well, high temperature is heading for the lower 70s by Tuesday, then we warm into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday and heading for the lower 80s by the end of the week on Friday.

Looking ahead to the start of next weekend, we will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast, high temperatures heading for the upper 70s to near 80° by the afternoon.