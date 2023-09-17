Rain leaves ponding on Metro Detroit roads; cooler Monday ahead

Some roads in Metro Detroit are seeing ponding of water after slow-moving, scattered showers and thunderstorms dropped up to two inches of rain on Sunday.

A flood advisory, which was issued for part of Wayne County during the evening, was canceled as the heavier showers moved out of the area.

Sunday Night

The cloudy skies will decrease with a few spotty showers in the area. Partly cloudy conditions will be left Sunday night. Patchy fog will develop in some areas, particularly where a lot of rain fell. A weak cold front will finish sweeping across the area and usher in cooler air. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Monday

Monday will be cool with highs only in the upper 60s. A few showers will be possible in the area, east of I-75, especially in the morning. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday

Behind the cold front, there is a high-pressure system that will inhibit cloud cover as we get into Tuesday and after. It will be partly cloudy and drier. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday through Friday

Tuesday’s favorable weather conditions will be duplicated during the workweek. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will range from the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be milder in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

That warmth will stick around for next weekend when fall officially starts.