Stray shower possible Monday ahead of drier, sunnier conditions in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Monday will be the coolest day of the work week. Temperatures start in the 50s and will struggle to reach 70 degrees this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected today with cooler-than-average highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance of a stray afternoon shower today, likely around 3 p.m., and mainly for those east of I-75.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:38 p.m.

Clouds will move out overnight, teeing us up for more sunshine on Tuesday.

Dry week ahead

Dry and sunny conditions are expected through the work week. High pressure anchored to the east will keep the more active weather off to the south and west.

Temperatures will steadily warm through the week, with highs approaching 80 degrees by Thursday. Lows will remain in the 50s throughout the week.

Temps will slightly dip this weekend, though highs will stay in the 70s.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a cold front will move across the eastern third of the country that will bring showers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, another round of wet weather is expected in New England for Monday.

