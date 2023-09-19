Tracking isolated shower chances as highs near 80 in Metro Detroit: What to know

We're tracking isolated showers possible on Wednesday and part of Thursday this week. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s before heating up by Thursday.

4Warn Weather – Warmer weather is on the way, but Tuesday has a cool start, first.

Early morning temperatures ranged from 40-60 degrees across Southeast Michigan. Temperatures fell into the 40s in and around Ann Arbor, Monroe, Flint, Lapeer, Sandusky and Port Huron.

Skies were mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Tuesday morning, with patchy fog in a few areas.

Tuesday’s temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees in the afternoon. We’ll have partly cloudy skies as a high-pressure system reduces clouds during the day.

By Tuesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. An isolated shower will be possible after midnight.

Rain chances

There is a very low chance for rain for most of Metro Detroit this week.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday morning, more so for those in our region’s western counties. Showers are also possible in the afternoon.

More rain is possible Thursday morning, especially around 8 a.m. Those in the more western counties are more likely to see an isolated shower.

Warming up this week

The front that is bringing the chance of rain will also usher in warmer weather.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday, the upper 70s on Thursday, and the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunshine will also dominate the forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the week, except the chance for a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Saturday, which is the first day of fall.

