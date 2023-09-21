Some heat before fall arrives with sunny weekend, mild temps in Metro Detroit

We're tracking more clouds than sun on this warmest day of the week. Skies will begin clearing late Friday for a more mild, fall-like weekend as the new season arrives.

4Warn Weather – Skies begin partly to mostly cloudy on this Thursday. A few isolated spots have patchy morning fog. Temperatures begin on the mild side in the 50s and low 60s.

Today is expected to be the warmest day of the week, despite the increasing cloud cover. However, those clouds could hinder us from hitting the expected high of 80 degrees, but we will be inching close to it. We’ll certainly hit the 80s if we see a few breaks in those clouds this afternoon.

Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. If you are heading out to any JV football games, it will be warm and dry.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:33 p.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

Pleasant Friday, weekend forecast

Temperatures will stay above average on Friday. We’ll rise back into the upper 70s Friday with sunshine returning in the late afternoon, making for another great football forecast on Friday night.

This weekend is homecoming for both Michigan and Michigan State. Plan for dry conditions, sunshine and seasonable highs in the low and mid-70s.

The Autumnal Equinox will officially bring in fall at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, and what a fantastic forecast for the first weekend of fall! Our next chance of rain doesn’t return until the middle of next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, chances for heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms continue in the South on Thursday. Meanwhile, much cooler temperatures and locally heavy rainfall are in the forecast for the Pacific Northwest into the Northern Rockies. Then, from the Plains through the Great Lakes, above average temperatures prevail.

