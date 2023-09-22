Autumnal equinox officially begins Saturday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Saturday at 2:50 a.m., the autumnal equinox officially begins. On this day, we will have equal amounts of day and night.

Overnight

Mainly clear skies overnight. Temps will be a touch below where they were the last couple of nights. Lows are expected in the low to mid-50s. Winds E 5-10

Weekend forecast

I’m not sure how we can top this weekend, but we will have A fabulous start to fall on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temps around 75 degrees. Both Michigan and Michigan State Homecoming games will be incredible. But if you’re going, don’t forget the sunglasses!

Next week

A return to more fall-like temps, but it looks like we will stay dry for several days in a row.

Coming up at 11 p.m. I will have the latest on Tropical Storm Ophelia and what it means for our weather here in Metro Detroit.

