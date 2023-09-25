Cooling with rain chances to start workweek in Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – This first weekend of fall has been a pleasant one, but the next few days will be a reminder that this season brings cooler weather.

Sunday began with a decent dose of sunshine, but clouds were building by the afternoon. Despite the increasing clouds, temperatures managed to reach the mid to upper 70s across Southeast Michigan. These were likely the warmest temperatures that we will have until at least next weekend.

Expect a cooldown over the next few days and wet weather.

While the remnants of Ophelia will stay to our east, a system that is centered over the Upper Midwest will gradually approach the Great Lakes. It is this system that will give us the chance of rain and usher in cooler air.

Monday, mostly cloudy skies will stay with Southeast Michigan as temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees. The highs in the warmest locations will be in the lower 70s. An isolated shower or two will be possible during the day, but the chance of a few showers will increase at night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Daytime highs will cool through midweek. Showers will be in the area on Tuesday with lower chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

By Friday, we will start to see a turnaround. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday will present us with sunshine as highs push into the lower and mid 70s.

