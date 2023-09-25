Upper-level disturbance keeps weather unsettled with rain, cooler than normal temps in Metro Detroit

An upper-level disturbance keeps our weather a bit unsettled, with cooler than normal temps and spotty showers through Thursday.

4Warn Weather – The first week of fall is feeling like fall in Metro Detroit.

Sunset 7:26 p.m.

Overnight

Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers are expected overnight. The good news is those clouds will keep our temps from falling too far. Lows will stay in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Tuesday

A couple of showers are possible in the morning, then tapering off for the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy skies with temps remaining below normal in the upper 60s.

