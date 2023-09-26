Clouds sticking around until Thursday with another round of rain heading our way in Metro Detroit

Expect clouds to stick around through Thursday, and we also look at another round of rain showers heading our way late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. High temperatures for the next few days remain below average, and we’re into the 60s by the afternoon.

4Warn Weather – After cloud cover and a few rain showers for some of us throughout the day, we will keep the unsettled weather in the forecast as we had throughout the next couple of days.

For the rest of the evening and overnight hours Tuesday night, we will hold onto an isolated shower. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry. Overnight low dropping into the 50s overnight tonight into early on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Our upper-level low-pressure system will take its time moving out of the region, so we will continue to be on the active side of the forecast over the next couple of days.

Thursday

Expect clouds to stick around through Thursday, and we also look at another round of rain showers heading our way late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. High temperatures for the next few days remain below average, and we’re into the 60s by the afternoon.

Weekend forecast

As we look ahead toward the end of the week, we start to bring more tranquil weather into the forecast. We’ll hold onto some cloud cover for the end of the week on Friday before Sunshine increases as we head to the weekend, and temperatures also start to warm up as well. High temperatures will head for the 70s as we look ahead into the weekend.

Next week

High pressure will control the forecast heading into the first half of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine and a drastic warm-up. High temperatures are forecast to go above average as we’re looking at summer heat returning to the forecast with highs in the lower 80s early next week.

