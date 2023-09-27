Clouds, showers continue throughout morning before tapering off Thursday afternoon in Metro Detroit

Showers continue through the morning hours before tapering off into the afternoon. We might see a peek or two of the sun right before sunset. But clouds will definitely prevail. Highs continue to be below normal in the mid to upper 60s.

4Warn Weather – Another dreary day with a few spotty showers turning into more widespread rain overnight.

Sunset 7:22 p.m.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a rather rainy night with temps dropping into the upper 50s. Winds E 5-15

Sunrise on Thursday is 7:27 a.m.

Thursday

Friday

Friday is a transition day as we dry out and start to warm up, partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps rising into the low 70s.

Weekend forecast

Another gorgeous weekend with sunshine and temps in the 70s. By next week, a huge warm-up with highs getting back into the 80s! Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

